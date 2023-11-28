Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Dave Hartman

Dave Hartman

Senior Program Manager, Global Aid for Flexport.org

Dave Hartman is Senior Program Manager, Global Aid for [Flexport.org](http://flexport.org/), the social impact arm of Flexport. Since 2019, Flexport.org has handled the movement of more than 66 million pounds of humanitarian cargo to 94 countries for 175 nonprofits, community organizations, hospitals, and social enterprises. Prior to Flexport, Dave spent five years with Save the Children as a member of its humanitarian response team as a media and communications officer. Dave is a certified Wilderness First Responder, and volunteers with Team Rubicon as a chainsaw operator and on wildland fire mitigation and remediation projects.

Dave's Posts

  • © UNHCR/Andrew McConnell

    June 25, 2024

    How Flexport.org Identified and Delivered Thousands of Mobility Devices to Refugees in Ethiopia

  • How Product Donations Reduce Waste and Contribute to a Circular Economy_HERO

    March 29, 2024

    How Product Donations Reduce Waste and Contribute to a Circular Economy

  • Flexport.org -- GoFundMe.org Maui Blog HEADER

    January 10, 2024

    How Flexport.org and GoFundMe.org Joined Forces To Support Maui Wildfire Relief

  • UNHCR Visit HERO

    November 28, 2023

    Strengthening Partnerships: Flexport.org Visits the UNHCR Refugee Programs in Ethiopia

Ready to get started?

Learn how Flexport’s supply chain solutions can help you capture greater opportunities.