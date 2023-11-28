Dave's Posts

Dave Hartman

Senior Program Manager, Global Aid for Flexport.org

Dave Hartman is Senior Program Manager, Global Aid for [Flexport.org](http://flexport.org/), the social impact arm of Flexport. Since 2019, Flexport.org has handled the movement of more than 66 million pounds of humanitarian cargo to 94 countries for 175 nonprofits, community organizations, hospitals, and social enterprises. Prior to Flexport, Dave spent five years with Save the Children as a member of its humanitarian response team as a media and communications officer. Dave is a certified Wilderness First Responder, and volunteers with Team Rubicon as a chainsaw operator and on wildland fire mitigation and remediation projects.