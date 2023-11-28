Dave Hartman
Senior Program Manager, Global Aid for Flexport.org
Dave Hartman is Senior Program Manager, Global Aid for [Flexport.org](http://flexport.org/), the social impact arm of Flexport. Since 2019, Flexport.org has handled the movement of more than 66 million pounds of humanitarian cargo to 94 countries for 175 nonprofits, community organizations, hospitals, and social enterprises. Prior to Flexport, Dave spent five years with Save the Children as a member of its humanitarian response team as a media and communications officer. Dave is a certified Wilderness First Responder, and volunteers with Team Rubicon as a chainsaw operator and on wildland fire mitigation and remediation projects.
Dave's Posts
June 25, 2024
How Flexport.org Identified and Delivered Thousands of Mobility Devices to Refugees in Ethiopia
March 29, 2024
How Product Donations Reduce Waste and Contribute to a Circular Economy
January 10, 2024
How Flexport.org and GoFundMe.org Joined Forces To Support Maui Wildfire Relief
November 28, 2023
Strengthening Partnerships: Flexport.org Visits the UNHCR Refugee Programs in Ethiopia
