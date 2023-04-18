David's Posts

Skip to content
David Hume headshot

David Hume

Head of Climate Programs, Flexport.org

David is a former merchant mariner working at the intersection of technology, energy, and sustainability. Prior to Flexport he worked aboard commercial ships, piloted ocean robots, and most recently advised on R&D for offshore renewable energy and maritime decarbonization. He holds a BS in marine engineering systems from the US Merchant Marine Academy, an MBA and an MSci from MIT, and is a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves.

