Parisa's Posts

Parisa Sadrzadeh

EVP, SMB & Fulfillment Services

Parisa Sadrzadeh is Flexport’s EVP, SMB & Omnichannel Fulfillment. Her team develops end-to-end, consumer-grade logistics solutions that provide international freight services, domestic omnichannel fulfillment, and trade and financial services all on one platform for businesses of all sizes to ship anywhere, sell everywhere, and grow faster. Parisa joined Flexport after 12 years working at Amazon where she left her mark across many of the company’s hallmark programs—from Kindle Direct Publishing to Prime Now and Amazon Flex to the Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program. Parisa left the company as the Vice President of the Worldwide DSP business where she took the program from an idea on paper to one of the largest last mile carriers in the world in just four years, delivering over 10M Amazon customer packages daily and generating over $26B revenue for more than 3,000 business owners.