Phil Levy
Chief Economist, Flexport
Dr. Phil Levy is Chief Economist at Flexport where he leads qualitative and quantitative economic research informed by public policy data and proprietary data. Dr. Levy’s research informs the market on global trade trends and helps Flexport teams make product and business strategy decisions to best serve clients. Before Flexport, Dr. Levy spent two decades researching and forming global trade policy. He served as Senior Fellow on the Global Economy at Chicago Council on Global Affairs and Adjunct Professor of Strategy at Northwestern Kellogg. Previously, Dr. Levy served on the President’s Council of Economic Advisors as Senior Economist for Trade and as a member of the policy planning staff for the U.S. Department of State. He has testified before numerous congressional committees and has written regularly for Forbes, The Hill, and Foreign Policy. He has also taught global economic policy and international trade at Georgetown, Columbia, the University of Virginia, and Yale. Phil holds a Ph.D in Economics from Stanford University.
Phil's Posts
August 21, 2023
Real Retail - Flexport Weekly Economic Report
August 14, 2023
The Import of What vs. Where - Flexport Weekly Economic Report
August 7, 2023
Put it On My Tab - Flexport Weekly Economic Report
July 31, 2023
Are We There Yet? - Flexport Weekly Economic Report
July 24, 2023
The Sales Fall From Our Eyes - Flexport Weekly Economic Report
July 17, 2023
And the Rest is Noise - Flexport Weekly Economic Report
July 10, 2023
Hot or Not? - Flexport Weekly Economic Report
June 26, 2023
A Sticky Wicket- Flexport Weekly Economic Report
June 20, 2023
Working the Core - Flexport Weekly Economic Report
Ready to get started?
Learn how Flexport’s supply chain solutions can help you capture greater opportunities.