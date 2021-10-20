How To Enable International Shipping for Fulfillment Orders in Flexport’s Seller Portal

This blog post was originally published by Deliverr, which is now Flexport. The content has been adjusted to fit the Flexport brand voice and tone, but all other information remains unchanged. With the merging of Deliverr’s services (DTC fulfillment, B2B distribution, and Last Mile delivery) into Flexport’s existing international freight and technology services, we’re now able to provide merchants with true end-to-end logistics solutions spanning from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

Flexport supports international orders with Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) and Delivered Duty Unpaid (DDU). To learn more about these types of orders, please visit Things to consider before shipping internationally.

If you are integrated with Shopify Markets Pro, any Shopify orders with international addresses will be processed as Delivered Duty Paid (DDP). Otherwise, international orders will be processed as Delivered Duty Unpaid (DDU).

How To Enable International Shipping

Step 1: Navigate to the Settings tab in your Seller Portal account and click "enable international shipping". This will enable both DDP and DDU orders. Orders will be processed as DDP for your Shopify store only.

Please note that you will only see DDP integration options (Shopify Markets Pro and Global-E) if you have a direct Shopify channel set up in your account. Otherwise, you will only see the option to enable international shipping for DDU orders.

Step 2: Add customs information for the items you wish to ship internationally. You can provide customs information either in Settings right after enabling International or on the Inventory Detail page.

Country of origin: the country of manufacture, production, or growth of the product

the country of manufacture, production, or growth of the product Tariff code: a product-specific code as documented in the Harmonized System (HS) maintained by the World Customs Organization (WCO). Tariff codes exist for almost every product involved in global commerce. Required on official shipping documents for tax assessment purposes, a tariff code ensures uniformity of product classification worldwide. U.S. You can access the International Trade Commission tariff code lookup tool here.

a product-specific code as documented in the Harmonized System (HS) maintained by the World Customs Organization (WCO). Tariff codes exist for almost every product involved in global commerce. Required on official shipping documents for tax assessment purposes, a tariff code ensures uniformity of product classification worldwide. U.S. You can access the International Trade Commission tariff code lookup tool here. Customs value: the price a customer pays when they buy the product.

Settings:



Inventory Detail:



Step 3: On the Inventory page, select Worldwide Standard Delivered Duty Unpaid and a destination country to view international fulfillment costs at the product level. For Worldwide Partner Delivered Duty Paid and Worldwide Partner Delivered Duty Paid, the fee is a flat rate of $3.50/unit. These prices are also provided on the Inventory Detail page.

Check out our Help Center to get answers to frequently asked questions.

How To Enable International Shipping in Channels

Before enabling international shipping in Flexport Seller Portal, we recommend looking into your channel settings to ensure everything is set up for successful international order fulfillment (including prices and enabled locations).

Flexport does not restrict international shipping by channel, but merchants will need to validate that settings are updated for Flexport DDP and DDU international shipping. Again, it is recommended that you give your customers advance notice regarding the customs fees they will need to pay before their order is delivered.

For more information on channel instructions, visit our Help Center.

Note: Walmart currently does not ship Walmart U.S. orders outside of the 50 United States, American territories, and APO/FPO/DPO military addresses.

The contents of this blog are made available for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon for any legal, business, or financial decisions. We do not guarantee, represent, or warrant the accuracy or reliability of any of the contents of this blog because they are based on Flexport’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions, about which there can be no assurance due to various anticipated and unanticipated events that may occur. This blog has been prepared to the best of Flexport’s knowledge and research; however, the information presented in this blog herein may not reflect the most current regulatory or industry developments. Neither Flexport nor its advisors or affiliates shall be liable for any losses that arise in any way due to the reliance on the contents contained in this blog.