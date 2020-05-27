Top 10 Amazon Influencers To Follow and Learn From

This blog post was originally published by Deliverr, which is now Flexport. The content has been adjusted to fit the Flexport brand voice and tone, but all other information remains unchanged. With the merging of Deliverr’s services (DTC fulfillment, B2B distribution, and Last Mile delivery) into Flexport’s existing international freight and technology services, we’re now able to provide merchants with true end-to-end logistics solutions spanning from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

Running and scaling your own Amazon business is not only a tough gig; it can be a lonely job too. However, it doesn’t have to be.

There is a wide and growing selection of experienced Amazon influencers, sharing their seller tips, successes, and failures on social media. They’re not only great to learn from, but they can also be a source of inspiration, coaching, and humor when the going gets tough.

Top 10 Amazon influencers

With many Amazon influencers to choose from, we’ve narrowed down our ten top sources for seller tips, product inspiration, and growth mindsets for those selling on Amazon.

1. Larry Lubarsky

You might know him as Larry Lubarsky, or you might know him as Watch Me Amazon. Either way, Larry provides inspiration and guidance for those looking to hustle a seven-figure income out of Amazon.

Larry began wholesale selling on Amazon in 2012, buying name-brand products at a bulk discount and reselling them on the marketplace. He went from two people working out of his apartment and $100,000 in debt, to ten employees, two warehouses, and over $18 million in annual sales. How? You’ll have to follow him to find out.

Website and academy

YouTube

Facebook group

Instagram

2. Steve Chou

You may recognize Steve after he topped the list eCommerce influencers in our top learning resources for multi-channel sellers survey. Well, he’s back again, providing useful and first-hand advice for selling on Amazon.

Following the successful launch of Bumblebee Linens in 2007, Steve admittedly had a problem motivating himself to sell on Amazon. However, after making the jump, he made over $5,000 in the first month alone, listing only 5 of his 460 product lines. The rest, as they say, is history.

Be inspired by Steve’s success and learn from his troubles by following Steve’s informative blogs and social media posts.

Website

Twitter

Facebook group

Pinterest

3. Kevin Blackburn

If you’re looking for inspiration from an Amazon seller who also happens to be a success coach and leading business strategist, Kevin is your man.

Kevin started eCommerce life as an Amazon arbitrage seller, utilizing Amazon FBA to begin scaling fast. Soon after, he was able to quit his job, move into a warehouse, and start his journey to $11.5 million in sales. On the side, Kevin developed an interest in personal development and launched Life Success Engineer to combine both passions and help Amazon sellers like him to achieve their own dreams.

Kevin’s selection of motivation videos help you to develop the skills and mindset you need to achieve rapid growth and automation in your Amazon business.

Website

Facebook group

YouTube

4. Dan Vas

Dropping out of university and falling into a 9-5 baking job, Dan then went on to become an Amazon-made millionaire by the age of 22.

Dan shares his tips for big success on his YouTube channel, which has more than 153,000 subscribers, with videos on topics including product sourcing, FBA, and Black Friday. He also runs an FBA course on the step-by-step process that took him from zero to a successful, profitable Amazon business.

YouTube

Website

Facebook

5. Stephen Smotherman

Stephen Smotherman, also known as Full-Time FBA man, is an Amazon influencer sharing the very best tips for using Amazon fulfillment.

Stephen and his wife Rebecca began selling on Amazon FBA in 2011 and proudly work part-time hours to make a full-time income for their family. Their social media channels aim to help you do the same by sharing key tips for Amazon success, including pricing strategies, time hacks, and seller tools.

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

6. Andrew Youderian

Andrew Youderian isn’t just an Amazon influencer; he’s an all-round eCommerce community founder for seven-figure-plus stores who want to continue growing.

Founder of the eCommerce seller community eCommerceFuel, Andrew has started and sold numerous eCommerce businesses, collectively generating over $7 million in sales. When he’s not hosting exclusive Amazon events and meetups, Andrew is an active tweeter, inspiring followers with the latest eCommerce tips, news, and insights.

Website

Twitter

Facebook

7. Richard Lazazzera

You’ve probably already heard of online eCommerce incubator, A Better Lemonade Stand, but have you heard of its founder?

Richard Lazazzera started A Better Lemonade Stand as a journal to starting his own eCommerce business - learning the ropes the hard way. His honest and helpful account of running an eCommerce store now attracts over 250,000 other entrepreneurs per month - making him a popular influencer to follow.

His knowledge sharing tips cover everything from building, launching, and growing your Amazon business.

Website

Twitter

LinkedIn

8. Rachel Greer

A popular Amazon influencer for private label Amazon sellers is Rachel Greer, founder of Amazon consultancy Cascadia Seller Solutions.

Rachel earned her Amazon badge by working for the online marketplace for eight years and shares her extensive knowledge and insider experience with Amazon sellers who want to protect and grow their business.

Rachel’s particular expertise covers marketing and product launch strategies across Amazon.

Website

Twitter

LinkedIn

9. Austin Brawner

Hosting the hugely popular Ecommerce Influence podcast, Austin Brawner has definitely earned his place in the top 10 Amazon influencers list.

Austin’s growth mindset has seen him direct a sales team for the 168th fastest growing company in America, help over 267 store owners, marketeers, and freelancers unlock business potential, and lead an army of nearly 3,000 followers to Amazon and eCommerce success.

Austin’s social media accounts offer coaching support and positive inspiration for Amazon sellers of all sizes.

Website

Twitter

Instagram

10. Steve Hutt

While Steve Hutt isn’t strictly an Amazon influencer, his experience with building, launching, and scaling Shopify stores is certainly useful if you’re looking to expand your Amazon business and launch your own eCommerce website.

Steve started his own eCommerce business back in 2000 and soon took it to $50 million in sales. After founding many other seven and eight-figure stores, Steve joined Shopify Plus as a merchant success manager - sharing success tips to all 22,600 of his followers.

Steve can often be found tweeting actionable eCommerce advice from his website and podcast eCommerce FastLane.

Website

Twitter

LinkedIn

Hopefully, these ten influencers should keep you busy for a while. However, if you’re looking for more eCommerce tips, insights, and knowledge, sign up for our newsletter to receive inspiration straight to your inbox.