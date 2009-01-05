Skip to content
Hey, we’re the user experience team at flexport

Our design challenge is to help everyone, everywhere become more competitive in the global market. In other words, we are transforming global trade to make it easy and accessible to everyone.

Who we are

We’re a team of creative and driven designers, researchers, and writers applying user-centered design to global trade to transform it into products that are clear, intuitive, and compelling.

Our close-knit, global team meets for Monday morning check-ins and quarterly off-sites—we value building connections that last.

An inside look at how we design

Good design is a language, and when everyone is speaking the same language, that’s when things get done.

We value a well maintained, living design system that the entire organization can depend upon and learn from. And, as a part of the team, you can help it evolve.

Learn about Flexport’s design system

