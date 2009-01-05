Flexport Amsterdam
Why Amsterdam?
Welcome to our European headquarters in Amsterdam—where innovation and collaboration thrive! Located at the Vijzelgracht in the bustling heart of the city, our office is known for attracting people from around the world, who each bring their own unique mix of cultures, languages, and backgrounds. People typically come to the office 3 days a week, so it’s always buzzing with activity and a great place to meet Flexporters from all walks of life.
During the year, we organize a variety of in-office events: from All Hands Meetings and Workplace socials to Employee Resource Group (ERG) events and volunteer opportunities. The office also has a top-notch rooftop terrace looking out over the entire city center. If that’s not enough, being located in the heart of Amsterdam means you can expect convenience; there are multiple metro and tram stops near the office, and plenty of cafés and restaurants within walking distance.
Which Teams Sit in Amsterdam?
Our Amsterdam headquarters hosts both the local Benelux sales and operations teams as well as European specialists, including three dynamic tech divisions, dedicated demand teams, customs brokers, and logistics specialists who keep goods flowing across Europe. These teams are instrumental in tackling key product challenges for Flexport customers, such as streamlining customs declaration processes and maintaining competitive pricing through meticulous financial control.
Additionally, members of our People, Legal, .Org, Marketing, Finance, and Operations teams, who are committed to our overall mission of making global trade easier for everyone, are also based at the Amsterdam office. Want to tackle global challenges that have an impact on business, society, and the environment? Flexport Amsterdam is the place for you.
What to Know About Relocating to Amsterdam
Flexport strives to provide a seamless relocation experience for those considering an exciting opportunity with us. Our comprehensive benefits package includes:
- Visa sponsorship
- Lump sum compensation
- Virtual interviews for a hassle-free process
- Dutch language courses to assist with integration
- Support with applying for the 30% ruling, offering a 30% tax cut on compensation
- Premium health insurance
- Pension fund
- A welcoming work environment with company-covered team activities
Join us and embark on a rewarding journey with excellent perks and a supportive team.
Top 9 Reasons to Make Amsterdam Your Home
1. Embrace the Small Town Feel With Big City Conveniences
Experience the charm of a close-knit community within a bustling European metropolis.
2. English-Friendly Environment
Feel at ease in an international city where English is widely spoken.
3. Embrace Diversity and Inclusion
Join a vibrant city that celebrates diversity and promotes a culture of acceptance.
4. Immerse Yourself in History and Culture
Discover awe-inspiring architecture, world-class museums, and picturesque canals.
5. Connect with Nature in Urban Green Spaces
Escape the concrete jungle and relish in Amsterdam's ample green areas.
6. Experience Safety and Security
Enjoy peace of mind in one of Europe's safest cities, allowing you to freely explore day and night.
7. Seamless Travel Connections
Benefit from excellent domestic and international transport links, making exploring the world a breeze.
8. Indulge in Vibrant Outdoor Markets
Savor the delights of bustling open-air food and clothing markets scattered throughout the city.
9. Embrace the Bicycle Culture
Immerse yourself in Amsterdam's renowned biking culture, enjoying stress-free commutes and a healthy lifestyle.
Discover the perfect blend of city living, cultural richness, and work-life harmony in Amsterdam.