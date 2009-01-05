Welcome to our European headquarters in Amsterdam—where innovation and collaboration thrive! Located at the Vijzelgracht in the bustling heart of the city, our office is known for attracting people from around the world, who each bring their own unique mix of cultures, languages, and backgrounds. People typically come to the office 3 days a week, so it’s always buzzing with activity and a great place to meet Flexporters from all walks of life.

During the year, we organize a variety of in-office events: from All Hands Meetings and Workplace socials to Employee Resource Group (ERG) events and volunteer opportunities. The office also has a top-notch rooftop terrace looking out over the entire city center. If that’s not enough, being located in the heart of Amsterdam means you can expect convenience; there are multiple metro and tram stops near the office, and plenty of cafés and restaurants within walking distance.