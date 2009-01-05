How Arlo Skye Is on Course for 70% Year-Over-Year Growth with Flexport Capital

Expanding the Business

Freight forwarding proved to be just the first step in Arlo Skye’s partnership with Flexport. As the business continues to grow, Bhatnagar and Issa Llano have realized that running a lean business also presents challenges. Most notably, securing trade financing has proved difficult despite Arlo Skye’s growth.

“When you work with physical products, there are frequent capital outlays,” says Bhatnagar. “The most obvious option for securing working capital is a loan from a traditional bank. For us, however, we had trouble finding terms that worked for our business, despite showing strong growth. Large banks just didn’t quite understand the speed at which we operate and our need for financial flexibility.”

Working alongside the Flexport Capital team, Arlo Skye was able to quickly and easily secure the capital necessary to increase order sizes, save money, and accommodate the seasonal ebbs and flows of their business.

“For us, the ability to work with the Flexport Capital group to build our financing options around our business seasonality was key,” adds Bhatnagar. “We have a big boom in summer when travel season is at its peak and again at Christmas. However, because of long production cycles, we have to plan and order enormous amounts of stock in the slow periods. Working alongside Flexport Capital, we can tailor our financial terms at the purchase order level because they understand the ebbs and flows of our supply chain.”