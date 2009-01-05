Cash flow constraints and logistics hurdles heavily impacted Ekster's ability to grow on a global scale. However, through leveraging Flexport Capital, streamlined shipping, and enhanced supply chain visibility Ekster has scaled efficiently to meet global demand.

Founded on innovation and quality, Ekster Wallets is a Dutch eCommerce brand revolutionising the everyday carry experience. From its iconic trackable wallets to a growing line of bags and

accessories, Ekster delivers premium products designed for the modern individual. With a global customer base and ambitious growth plans, Ekster needed a logistics partner that could match its pace and commitment to excellence.

As a fast-growing eCommerce business, Ekster faced several challenges that created barriers to its growth, especially related to inventory management and marketing expenses. This was particularly the case during peak sales seasons, while managing international shipping in-house often led to frustrating and costly delays.

"In essence, with Flexport Capital as a key component in Flexport's comprehensive approach, it has provided Ekster with the financial flexibility and operational agility needed to confidently navigate the challenges of international expansion. This partnership has been a key enabler of Ekster's global success, allowing us to bring our products to a wider audience." - Tom van der Kolk, Managing Director at Ekster

Powering Ekster's Global Expansion

As a business with a strong seasonal sales cycle, Ekster faced a recurring challenge in managing cash flow effectively to meet peak demand. The need to invest heavily in inventory ahead of notable shopping periods like Black Friday and Christmas often strained its financial resources, limiting its ability to capitalise on other growth opportunities.

While Ekster did use traditional financing options such as a bank loan, they needed a more flexible way of financing too.The prospect of accruing high interest rates or navigating lengthy approval processes made these options less appealing. They needed a more flexible and accessible solution that aligned with the dynamic nature of their business.

Flexport Capital emerged as the ideal solution, offering Ekster a strategic advantage to bridge the gap between its inventory investments and seasonal revenue streams. The payment deferral option provided by Flexport Capital allowed Ekster to purchase the necessary inventory without immediately impacting cash reserves. This access to capital has empowered Ekster to confidently invest in larger inventory orders to meet growing global demand and scale its marketing efforts to reach new customers in new markets.

"Flexport Capital has been a game-changer for us, especially during peak seasons. It gives us more flexibility with our cash flow, which means that we can manage other areas of the business more effectively, such as inventory. It’s a huge advantage as it unlocks access to capital for busier periods of the year, and the interest costs are minimal compared to the value of having that cash readily available."

Navigating the Global Trade Network with Ease

Before partnering with Flexport, Ekster often found themselves struggling to negotiate the complexities of international shipping. Managing customs documentation and navigating varying regulations proved to be an ongoing challenge. Shipments frequently encountered unexpected delays, leaving Ekster grappling with frustrated customers and a dented bottom line.

“In the past, we’ve had many occasions where our goods got stuck at customs, which leads to stockouts and subsequent delays for our customers, affecting the experience we could provide", shares Tom, Ekster's Managing Director, highlighting the significant impact these issues had on their operations.

This lack of a streamlined shipping process not only led to financial losses but also diverted valuable time and resources away from core business activities. Ekster's team frequently needed help resolving logistical headaches. The constant scramble to manage multiple vendors and navigate a fragmented shipping landscape hindered their ability to scale efficiently and capitalise on growth opportunities.

Flexport's expertise in international logistics provided a welcome solution, ensuring a smoother and faster clearance of Ekster's shipments. Flexport's reliable and efficient international shipping network has seamlessly allowed Ekster to reach customers worldwide. By taking care of the complexities of customs, documentation, and global shipping routes, Flexport has provided Ekster with the confidence and peace of mind to focus on expanding into new markets, knowing their products will arrive on time and without hassle. This is particularly crucial for Ekster, whose primary market is the US and demands efficient transcontinental shipping.

Seeking Clarity and Control in a Fragmented Supply Chain

Maintaining a clear view of your supply chain is paramount in the fast-paced eCommerce world. Yet, this proved to be a major challenge for Ekster before partnering with Flexport. Relying on a patchwork of vendors and managing shipments across various platforms resulted in a fragmented and often

opaque view of their inventory's journey from the factory floor to the customer's doorstep.

This lack of visibility created a ripple effect of inefficiencies, burdening Ekster with the constant challenge of anticipating potential bottlenecks. When logistics become a guessing game, it makes optimising inventory levels and ensuring timely deliveries a daunting task. The absence of a

centralised system for tracking shipments also made it challenging to communicate accurate delivery estimates to customers, potentially impacting satisfaction and brand loyalty.

Flexport's integrated platform provided the much-needed solution, offering Ekster a single, comprehensive dashboard to manage its entire supply chain. "For us, having all the shipments in one place made a big difference,especially the overview and the insight that you get on where your shipments are," Tom mentions, emphasising the transformative impact of this centralised approach.

Real-time tracking and detailed shipment information empowered Ekster to monitor progress, identify potential issues proactively, and make informed decisions to keep their supply chain running smoothly.

This newfound clarity and control, translated into tangible benefits for Ekster. They could optimise inventory levels more effectively, reducing storage costs and minimising the risk of stockouts or overstock. Improved visibility also enabled them to provide customers with accurate and timely delivery updates, enhancing transparency and building trust.

Reach out to Flexport Capital today to see how we may be able to help.