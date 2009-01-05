Imagine cutting 2,900 minutes of logistics tasks every year whilst cutting storage costs by $16,000. That’s exactly what happened when Evyap teamed up with Flexport.

Evyap, a major Turkish consumer goods company, imports raw materials and exports everyday essentials like soap, shampoo, shaving products, cosmetics, baby diapers, and toothpaste. With facilities in Turkey, Malaysia and Egypt, and a strong global network, Evyap serves markets in over 100 countries.

Evyap, which relies heavily on ocean freight, faced challenges like limited supply chain visibility, complex documentation, and delays. These obstacles hindered their planning capabilities and impacted their customer delivery commitments. Recognizing their growth potential beyond the Middle East and North Africa, Evyap sought a partner who could centralize and modernize their logistics. They found exactly that in Flexport.

The Challenge: Before collaborating with Flexport, Evyap struggled with limited visibility into its supply chain, resulting in frequent delays and a lack of proactive communication. The lack of shipment status made it difficult to manage logistics and plan the next steps. The documentation process led to inefficiencies, extra operational workforce and complicating their ability to meet customer demand.

"Before Flexport, everything ran through email, and if someone missed sending a notification, we were stuck. Now, with the platform, there’s no need to chase emails or wait for updates-it’s all in one place." – Andac Ozsoy, Foreign Trade and Customer Service Manager - Evyap

The Solution: Real-time tracking and data-driven reporting and accurate shipment statuses brought them the visibility and automation that Evyap needed to regain control over its logistics operations. The Flexport’s platform enabled them to make better decisions and plan more efficiently. These improvements helped Evyap enhance forecasting, streamline sales planning, and reduce operational inefficiencies. All while freeing up its supply chain team to focus on strategic initiatives rather than day-to-day logistics tasks and managing logistics issues.

"We use Flexport’s delay reports and analytics to keep track of each shipment’s transit time. If something slips by a week, we see it instantly and can plan for the impact on our sales and production schedule." – Andac Ozsoy, Foreign Trade and Customer Service Manager - Evyap

Flexport also helped Evyap to improve booking processes and resolve issues quickly. With transparent communication throughout the booking cycle, every stakeholder had real-time visibility, reducing delays and enhancing team coordination. With these improved capabilities, Evyap could plan more precisely and align its operations with customer expectations.

As a result of using Flexport’s platform, Evyap achieved significant time and cost savings:

In 2024, Evyap saved $16,000 annually in customs storage fees through improved shipment documentation.

In 2024, Evyap utilized Flexport’s BCO management; with 103 bookings and 996 containers Evyap achieved significant time savings per booking: On average 4 minutes per booking which is ± 400 minutes saved annually On average 15 minutes per booking was saved in booking processes, totalling ±1,500 minutes saved annually Approx. 400 minutes annually saved by using platform-generated reports Approx. 600 minutes annually saved by reducing email communication



Through its partnership with Flexport, Evyap overcame visibility, communication, and efficiency challenges to build an agile, data-driven supply chain. This transformation cuts 2,900 minutes of logistics tasks per year, saves $16,000 in storage fees, and frees Evyap to focus on strategic, customer-focused initiatives. With real-time data and seamless communication, they can now meet rising demand, expand into new markets, and stay ahead of the competition.