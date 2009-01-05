Omnichannel Specialist MediaShop Moves Their Supply Chain Management From Reactive To Proactive Approach

Lack of Visibility Preventing Further Development

A large part of the articles that MediaShop sells through its various sales channels are manufactured in China or Indonesia, with last-mile delivery mainly via Munich in recent years. In mid-2019, dissatisfaction with the quality of handling by the logistics partner at the time was steadily increasing at Mediashop. There was a lack of visibility at all levels - both on the status of orders and on SKU information for items already in transit. When problems occurred, there was neither proactive communication nor a structured approach to resolution. In addition, delays on the often crucial last mile became more frequent: Due to the high volume of traffic, the 90-kilometre road route between the Munich rail terminal and the MediaShop warehouse in Augsburg was unpredictable. Delivery dates could no longer be reliably met.

As Managing Director Gehrer puts it, MediaShop was operating its logistics blind at the time: "The risks in a just-in-time-focused supply chain are great. They can only be controlled through a high level of transparency - the more transparent the supply chain processes are, the earlier we can take countermeasures in the event of problems. With its digital approach, Flexport was one step ahead here - and it was precisely this digital core competence that tipped the scales for us to enter into a new partnership. ,"We realised very quickly," Gehrer continues, "that Flexport's digital approach offered us exactly the information availability we needed to take us to the next level as a company."