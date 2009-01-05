Wyze was founded on a simple notion: the best smart home gadgets should be affordable for everyone. That vision came to life in 2017, when the Wyze Cam V1 launched at just $19.99.

Rave reviews followed, and kicked off what Wyze calls “a smart home movement that changed the entire Internet of Things (IoT) industry.” Since then, Wyze has added over 30 new smart home devices to its product lineup—many of which are priced under $50, and serve more than 10 million households.

With high-quality, affordable products that customers love, Wyze is now one of the fastest-growing players in the smart home category.

Overview: Wyze’s Partnership with Flexport

To support their rapidly growing ecommerce business, Wyze partnered with Flexport in 2023. After expanding into new sales channels, Wyze saw a massive increase in sales—along with an opportunity to refine their omnichannel and ecommerce fulfillment strategy to meet high demand.

By leveraging Flexport’s industry-leading technology and supply chain infrastructure, Wyze achieved greater visibility and control over their supply chain, inbounding their inventory faster while meeting customers’ expectations for speed and reliability.

Flexport enabled Wyze to automate their ecommerce business—including inventory management, storage, prep, and fulfillment—all on one customizable platform. This empowered Wyze to sell in more ecommerce marketplaces, including TikTok Shop, and integrate these channels with the Flexport Seller Portal.

Since onboarding in 2023, Wyze has shipped more than 1 million orders with Flexport, and plans to ship even more by the end of 2024.

Unlocking Sales Growth: How Flexport Transformed Wyze’s Omnichannel Strategy

We sat down with Olivia Liu, Chief of Staff at Wyze, to better understand how Flexport’s technology and supply chain expertise enabled Wyze to grow their business, explore new sales channels, and more clearly define their omnichannel strategy.

Expansion Into New Sales Channels

Wyze’s commitment to delivering exceptional products has fueled its impressive growth. As the company expanded its reach into new ecommerce marketplaces, they recognized that the complexity of their supply chain operations grew significantly.

“Expanding into new sales channels has added a lot of complexity to our supply chain, because every sales channel has unique needs and requirements,” Liu explained. “That means we need to be very adaptive, and develop tailored strategies for each channel to meet their specific demands and requirements.”

Wyze’s internal operations were put to the test when they launched on TikTok Shop. During Peak, they saw rapid sales growth—about 10-20 times their benchmark—after one of their flagship products, the Pan Cam v3, went viral across the app.

“We started selling products [on TikTok Shop], and over the first few months we were only seeing a few hundred or so orders per day,” Liu continued. “Suddenly, there was a Wyze Cam Pan v3 viral video that grew our orders to over a thousand, or even ten thousand, in one week—which scared us a bit, but in a good way.”

In response to the surge in customer demand, Wyze leaned into Flexport’s expertise and supply chain infrastructure to expedite inventory inbounding into their distributed warehouse network. As a result, Wyze was able to sell more products nationwide during one of the most critical periods of the year—Peak season—and meet fast delivery promises to delight their customers.

“The team was fast-acting, helping us expedite inbounding into the [warehouse] network, and wowed our customers by delivering the products quickly and efficiently,” she added. “Flexport has our back managing the operations.”

By the end of 2023, Flexport’s operational excellence enabled Wyze to shift their focus toward selling and promoting their products across TikTok Shop. The success of Wyze’s Tiktok, paired with their growing partnership with Flexport, will help power Wyze’s omnichannel sales strategy as they expand into new channels.

Choosing the Right Partner

Wyze’s ecommerce sales strategy evolved over time—as did their approach to selecting third-party logistics (3PL) partners. Liu emphasized the importance of finding a partner who aligned with their forward-thinking ethos: “We’re a smart home company that’s innovating very quickly, and we need a partner who can innovate with us.”

The criteria for selecting a 3PL were clear: innovation, effectiveness, and adaptability. Wyze sought partners with advanced technology and a willingness to grow alongside them. This led to a pivotal moment in June 2023, when Wyze sought out a new 3PL partner to address challenges within their omnichannel strategy and onboarding processes for new online sales channels.

“That’s really how we began our conversations with Flexport, and where we began building the things that contributed to our success during 2023 Peak.”

Since then, Flexport has worked closely with Wyze to identify savings across individual SKUs, and stayed in close contact to monitor inventory levels, sales performance, and on-time shipping and delivery across their major sales channels. This has culminated in a partnership focused on delivering an exceptional end-to-end experience for Wyze’s customer base of over 10 million households.

“We’ve been very happy with [Flexport’s] customer service,” Liu said. “We decided to ship even more volume with Flexport because the experience with the team was so positive.”

Leveraging Flexport’s Industry-Leading Technology to Drive Visibility and Growth

Flexport’s technology has been instrumental in Wyze’s expansion. According to Liu, the Wyze team checks Flexport’s Seller Portal every day, leveraging insights into inventory positions, sales flows, and their customers’ biggest issues. These insights have been especially illuminating as Wyze continues to onboard new sales channels, and weighs the possibility of selling their products with major retailers like Costco and Walmart.

“Flexport’s technology has provided us the visibility to understand day-to-day operations,” she said. “It helps us expand our business.”

Wyze has not only navigated the complexities of rapid growth, but also embraced the future with a strategic ally in Flexport. Later this year, Wyze plans on increasing shipments through the Flexport network, and growing their reach across even more ecommerce marketplaces.