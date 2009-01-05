White Paper
The Fashion Supply Chain: Lessons and Strategies Amid Disruption
What’s Inside?
2020 has brought dramatic changes to the fashion industry: Market uncertainty, consumer behavior shifts, and supply volatility have created new challenges for the supply chain. Not only has COVID-19 cast a shadow over the fashion industry, it has accelerated the onset of other unfavorable trends that were already beginning to dot the landscape.
Three key approaches have surfaced to help guide the way for fashion-focused organizations following lessons learned from these turbulent times—and all are dependent on technology and data:
- Rethink inventory
- Revisit supply and logistics processes
- Re-examine supply chain and financial controls
