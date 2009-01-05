DIGITAL FREIGHT FORWARDER
Ship From China to the United Kingdom with Unmatched Visibility and Control.
Flexport has freight forwarding teams in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong specialised in handling daily and weekly shipments across Ocean, Air and Rail. Our combination of technology, infrastructure and expertise make supply chains more transparent, more agile, more efficient, and more profitable.
Why Customers Love Flexport Freight Forwarding
Today, Flexport connects almost 10,000 customers and suppliers across 116 countries.
“The most frictionless piece of our supply chain is our freight forwarder."
Jimmy Standley (President, Solé Bicycles)
"In Flexport, we have a truly dependable partner"
Benjamin Penderock (Product Manager, DOTLUX)
"With Flexport, the visibility of our supply chain has gone up tenfold"
RoxAnne Thomas (U.S. Transportation Manager, Gerber)
China Shipping Keys to Success
Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach.
Approach China With Insight
Choose Your Export Port Carefully
China provides many port choices. Proximity to supplier must be weighed against ease of reaching the port and scheduling departures from it. Our experts can help you decide.
Plan Around Major Holidays
There are three major holidays that greatly affect manufacturing schedules and global trade flows. They are Chinese New Year in January, May Day, and Golden Week in early October.
Prepare for Typhoon Season
July to September is typhoon season when storms can cause ports to be temporarily closed. When conditions worsen, speed of information and agility can protect your supply chain.
One Seamless World. No More Black Box.
Look around your room. Everything you see was built all over the world. Yet, though we're more connected than ever, our ability to ship, store, and trade goods has remained fragmented. It takes up to 20 companies to move one shipment, each with its own systems and processes. Flexport’s Platform simplifies global trade by connecting everyone in the supply chain. We’re setting a new standard for global trade.
Dedicated Customer Service, Backed by Data
Always-on access to a dedicated service team that sees the data you see: real-time tracking, exception alerts, inventory insights. So every conversation is in context. And every interaction is more productive.
Extra Advantage in Every Mode
Ocean Freight
When shipping to or from China, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.
Air Freight
Get China-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your air strategy and increase ROI.
Ground Transportation
Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.
Global Trade
Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.
