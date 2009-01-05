You’ll need to provide a material safety data sheet (MSDS) and information on how much of the substance, article, and product is being shipped, how it is packed, and if there are any special provisions being declared for us to determine what chemicals and/or ingredients were used in the development of the product.

Your shipper is ultimately responsible for declaring their goods as DG or non-DG and providing supporting documentation, like an MSDS, to back up their claim.

Additionally, carriers will likely request a MSDS or Safe Transport Report (for ex-Mainland China departures) to confirm the product is non-hazardous. If your shipper can provide an MSDS, we can assist further.

Still not sure? Sign up here to receive one free product review.