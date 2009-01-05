eBook
Scale Up Your Business with Flexible Logistics Funding
Funding at The Speed of Global Trade
What’s inside?
The past couple of years have been anything but predictable with fluctuating market demands, supply chain disruptions, and global economic uncertainties. As brands seek new growth opportunities, they often grapple with stockouts, delays, demand fluctuation, and cash flow challenges. As consumer trends shift once again, it remains harder than ever to access the capital needed to stay ahead of demand. Learn how unsecured, non-dilutive trade financing from Flexport Capital can help you leverage the cash you need for all your big plans. Get the financing you need, from industry experts that really know your business.
What’s included in this eBook:
- How you can maintain a healthy cash flow and protect existing liquidity with a loan against inventory in motion.
- Actionable best practices for capturing opportunities faster with a streamlined underwriting process, lower shipping rates, and flexible payment structures.
- How access to working capital can help you get ahead of demand, and fund innovation and expansion.
- How to finance the cost of goods to redirect working capital where your business needs it.