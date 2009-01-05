Battling Uncertainty
Inside Perspectives on the U.S. – China Trade War
What's Inside?
Hear firsthand from several of Flexport's industry leaders as they discuss the effects of the U.S. – China trade war on customers and the industry at large. And, find out what they're predicting for the months ahead, as the trade war continues to reshape businesses and shake up the freight industry.
Download our free eBook Battling Uncertainty: Inside Perspectives on the U.S. - China Trade War and:
- Get expert insights from Flexport's leaders of air and ocean freight, customers and compliance, and global account services, who collectively bring decades of experience at some of the industry's top firms
- Hear how businesses are responding to the trade war, from moving manufacturing and optimizing their supply chains to more closely partnering with their freight forwarders
- Discover duty mitigation strategies from our experts