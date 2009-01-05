Skip to content
Bills of Lading 101 (8 MIN)

Introduction to Bills of Lading

Bills of Lading are one of the most crucial shipping documents used in global trade. Learn about their history and function in the supply chain industry.

Your Key Takeaways

Key Takeaway_1

Learn what a Bill of Lading is and the various functions it serves throughout the shipment cycle.

Key Takeaway_2

How Bills of Lading have hardly evolved since the Middle Ages and how this translates to the use of these documents now.

Key Takeaway_3

How Bills of Lading are used to identify legal ownership and payment for cargo.

