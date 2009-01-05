Bills of Lading 101 (8 MIN)
Introduction to Bills of Lading
Bills of Lading are one of the most crucial shipping documents used in global trade. Learn about their history and function in the supply chain industry.
Your Key Takeaways
Learn what a Bill of Lading is and the various functions it serves throughout the shipment cycle.
How Bills of Lading have hardly evolved since the Middle Ages and how this translates to the use of these documents now.
How Bills of Lading are used to identify legal ownership and payment for cargo.
