Header Ocean 1440x768@2x

Ocean FCL 101 (7 MIN)

Introduction to Ocean FCL

Do you wait to fill a container or ship now? Where's the sweet spot between speed, cost, and reliability? Learn more about Ocean FCL in this course.

Your Key Takeaways

Key Takeaway_1

What FCL, or full container loads, are and the different types that exist.

Key Takeaway_2

Take a deep dive into which goods you should ship via FCL and the overall benefits of shipping a full container.

Key Takeaway_3

How your FCL shipment travels from A to B and the timeline in which certain documents must be submitted to get your cargo to its final destination ASAP.

