Ocean FCL 101 (7 MIN)
Introduction to Ocean FCL
Do you wait to fill a container or ship now? Where's the sweet spot between speed, cost, and reliability? Learn more about Ocean FCL in this course.
Your Key Takeaways
What FCL, or full container loads, are and the different types that exist.
Take a deep dive into which goods you should ship via FCL and the overall benefits of shipping a full container.
How your FCL shipment travels from A to B and the timeline in which certain documents must be submitted to get your cargo to its final destination ASAP.
