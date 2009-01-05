TRUCKING 101 (9 MIN)
Introduction to Trucking
They don’t say “keep on truckin” for nothing. Learn key trucking concepts and why this mode plays a role in (nearly) every shipment.
Your Key Takeaways
Why trucking accounts for 50% of the money spent in the global freight market, and ways you can lessen your spend.
LTL, or Less than Truckload, shipments are priced using density-ratio weight. What does this mean for you?
Real-time tracking is the new norm. What are its benefits and should you insist on it?
