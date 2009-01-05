Skip to content
Supply Chain 101 (8 MIN)

Introduction to Supply Chain

Key principles help untangle complex topics like supply chain management. In this introduction, we show you how to step back, take a breath, and look at your data before turning the dials.

Your Key Takeaways

Key Takeaway_1

How supply chain management gets the right goods and services to the right place at the right time in the right quantities.

Key Takeaway_2

Where to find efficiency gains that offset cost, increase speed, and build competitive advantage.

Key Takeaway_3

How data builds creates agility in the face of fast-moving crises or opportunities. Why information is at the heart of resilience.

