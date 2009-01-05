Supply Chain 101 (8 MIN)
Introduction to Supply Chain
Key principles help untangle complex topics like supply chain management. In this introduction, we show you how to step back, take a breath, and look at your data before turning the dials.
Your Key Takeaways
How supply chain management gets the right goods and services to the right place at the right time in the right quantities.
Where to find efficiency gains that offset cost, increase speed, and build competitive advantage.
How data builds creates agility in the face of fast-moving crises or opportunities. Why information is at the heart of resilience.
