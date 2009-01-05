Skip to content
Introduction to Air

What’s leaving on a jet plane? Learn when air creates competitive advantage, how cargo is uniquely loaded onto planes, and steps you can take to find optimal rates.

Your Key Takeaways

How to know when the speed, reliability, and security of air outweigh its higher cost to make it the smarter choice.

Most airfreight travels in the bellies of passenger flights. But what if they’re grounded? Learn about the air ecosystem and how to cope with disruption.

Why fixed-rate options are actually fluid. Learn how to choose the best of many options for your business.

