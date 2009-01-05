Back to Glossary
CITES | Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora
CITES is an international agreement between governments. Its aim is to ensure that international trade in specimens of wild animals and plants does not threaten the survival of the species. If you want to import any species of animal or plant that falls under CITES you will require a special permit. You can find a complete list of flora and fauna falling under CITES here.