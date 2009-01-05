Back to Glossary
Glossary
Customs Entry
Customs entry is a declaration of the kind, amount, and value of goods being taken in or out of a country, for purposes of customs clearance.
Customs Entry
What is customs entry?
The declaration or record for the purposes of customs clearance which states the kind, amount, and value of goods being taken in or out of a country.
Learn More
Related Help Article
What’s the Difference Between a Customs Release (CBP Form 3461) and a Customs Entry (CBP Form 7501)?