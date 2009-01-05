What is Motor Truck Cargo Insurance?

Motor truck cargo insurance is a type of insurance that covers the trucking company (who is the policyholder) against financial losses that it might be obligated to pay due to loss of or damage to cargo it is transporting. This insurance is purchased by the trucking company, not the cargo owner, and it may contain exclusions for certain commodities or types of cargo. Motor Truck cargo insurance pays for cargo losses only if the motor carrier (the trucker) is liable for the cargo loss.

Motor truck cargo insurance is typically required by law or regulation for trucking companies that transport goods for hire. It is also often required by contracts or agreements between the trucking company and its customers.