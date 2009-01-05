Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Back to Glossary

Glossary

CITES | Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora

Tags: 

CITES is an international agreement between governments. Its aim is to ensure that international trade in specimens of wild animals and plants does not threaten the survival of the species.

CITES | Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora

CITES is an international agreement between governments. Its aim is to ensure that international trade in specimens of wild animals and plants does not threaten the survival of the species. If you want to import any species of animal or plant that falls under CITES you will require a special permit. You can find a complete list of flora and fauna falling under CITES here.

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

More from Flexport

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    External Transit (T1)

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Deferment Fee

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Deferment or Postponed VAT Accounting