One of the more commonly imported types of footwear is slippers. If you’d like to start importing slippers into the United States, there are several things you should be aware of first.

The key to importing slippers is correctly classifying them according to their Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HS) codes. The HS Code for a product determines its duty rate, applicable free trade agreements, regulations, and more.

Classification of slippers depends on two factors: the material comprising the greatest external surface area of the upper part of the shoe and the material of the external surface area of the outer sole. Once you have this information, you can begin classifying slippers.

There are over 15 different entries for “house slippers” in the tariff database. Consulting the database to see what rates apply requires looking at the country of origin and determining the make, style, and material of our goods.

Footwear falls under Chapter 64, so the slippers’ first two digits for the classification code will be 64. The rest will depend on the factors mentioned above.

One of the keys to using the Harmonized Tariff Schedule successfully and effectively is understanding the importance of the materials your slippers are made of. If they are made from exotic materials, for example, that feature a special or restricted trade status, the duties assessed on your imports will be affected. Make sure to check with an import specialist experienced with international trade regulations to get an expert opinion on the classification and trade status of your goods before going through US customs.