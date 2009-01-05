These days, the label “Made in China” is everywhere. This is actually a Customs requirement: all imported products must be marked with their country of origin. Countries of origin are where products were manufactured, produced, or grown.

The country of origin is necessary for many reasons, one of which is to make obvious whether a good can be legally imported and ensuring that products clear customs as efficiently as possible. In addition, it provides the US with statistics on imported goods, which is useful for future analysis on the country's economic market. Customs regulations state that every foreign product entering the US must be labeled, in English, with the country of origin. This marking must be:

Clearly and visibly located on the product, and Written legibly and permanently.

Exceptions to labeling:

Some products are exempt from country of origin labeling. These include products that:

Are not intended for resale

Are incapable of being marked (e.g. if the product is very small)

Were produced more than 20 years prior to importation

Are crude substances

Would be ruined if directly marked upon (ex. fruit)

If the product is exempt from labeling, its packaging must be marked with the country of origin. For example, the crates or boxes containing fruit must indicate their origin.

Penalties:

If your products enter the US unmarked and Customs denies you of the right to mark them prior to resale, you may face the possibility of the following penalties: