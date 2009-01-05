Skip to content
Help Center Article

Amazon US/Canada Delivery: Setting up Amazon LTL

Step-by-step instructions for setting up Amazon LTL in Amazon Seller Central with screenshots.

Note: Amazon LTL is limited to 26 pallets. If you have more than 26 pallets going to a single fulfillment center, you may need to consider shipping to Amazon using Flexport FCL

1. Select LTL for “Shipping Service” and Amazon-Partnered Carrier for “Shipping Carrier.”

markdown image
 

2. Complete Section 3. Shipment Packing

  • Select “Multiple Boxes” from the dropdown menu.

markdown image
 

  • Select “Use web form" and complete the form. 
  • Click Confirm.

markdown image
 

3. Download the box labels and send them to your supplier so they can label them at origin. Sending labels to your supplier will help ensure an efficient shipment.

markdown image
 

markdown image
 

4. STOP HERE. We will input the pallet data for you. 

markdown image
 

