Amazon US/Canada Delivery: Setting up Flexport Direct Delivery and Flexport LTL

Step-by-step instructions for setting up Flexport LTL in Amazon Seller Central with screenshots.

1. Select LTL and Other Carrier: Other

markdown image
 

2. Complete Section 3. Shipment Packing

  • Select “Multiple boxes” from the dropdown menu.

markdown image
 

  • Select “Use web form" and complete the form. 
  • Click Confirm.

 

markdown image
 

3. Download the box labels and send them to your supplier so they can label them at origin. Sending labels to your supplier will help ensure an efficient shipment.

markdown image
 

4. STOP HERE. We will complete the shipment page after the shipment arrives at the warehouse.

