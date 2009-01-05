You will be able to track shipments using Flexport Direct Delivery, Flexport LTL, and Flexport FCL on the Flexport dashboard.

To track a shipment going to an Amazon FBA warehouse in the EU, see Amazon EU Delivery: Tracking Your Shipment.

Amazon LTL:

After the carrier picks up the shipment, we will upload the signed trucking B/L (Bill of Lading) in your Documents section.

Note: Once your shipment has been picked up by an Amazon-partnered carrier, Flexport will confirm delivery to Amazon. From pick-up Amazon is responsible for the handling and billing of your shipment.

Find the B/L in the “Documents” section of the app. Locate the PRO# on the B/L. (It is usually on a sticker or stamp at the bottom of the B/L). Use the PRO# (shown on B/L below) to track the shipment on carrier websites.

Common LTL-partner tracking sites:

ABF Freight

Central Transport

Estes

JB Hunt

New England Motor Freight

Reddaway

UPS Freight

XPO Logistics

YRC Freight/Roadway Express

Back to: Sharing Seller Central Access (one-time only) (US/Canada and EU)