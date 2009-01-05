Skip to content
Amazon US/Canada Delivery: Setting up Flexport FCL

Step-by-step instructions for setting up Flexport FCL in Amazon Seller Central with screenshots and frequently asked questions.

An FCL (full container load) direct delivery to Amazon is only possible if:

1. You are importing goods via ocean FCL.

2. You were assigned one fulfillment center in Amazon Seller Central when you created a shipment plan.

Note: If you imported goods via ocean FCL but Amazon assigned you more than one fulfillment center__, you will be using either Amazon LTL or Flexport LTL.

3. You have your supplier label your shipment at origin

Note: If the shipment is not labeled at origin, it will have to be transloaded and direct delivery to Amazon will not be possible.

1. Select LTL and Other Carrier: Other

markdown image
 

markdown image
 

2. Complete Section 3. Shipment Packing

  • Select “Multiple boxes” from the dropdown menu.

markdown image
 

  • Select “Use web form" and complete the form.
  • Click Confirm.

 

markdown image
 

markdown image
 

3. Download the box labels and send them to your supplier so they can label your shipment at origin. If labels are not applied at origin, direct delivery will not be possible. The shipment will need to be transloaded so labels can be applied at a warehouse.

markdown image
 

markdown image
 

4. Stop here. We will complete the shipment page after the shipment arrives at the warehouse. 

Frequently Asked Questions About Delivering Full Containers to Amazon

Back to: Selecting Your Final Delivery Method (US/Canada) 

Next: Sending a Quote Request to Flexport (US/Canada and EU)

