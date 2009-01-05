Dimensions must be provided when submitting a quote request for an air shipment in order to receive accurate quoted rates.

Dimensions (dims) include:

Measurements of the cargo (length by width by height)

Weight of the cargo

Count (i.e. cartons)

Dimensions are entered in the Cargo section of the quote request.

Without the correct dimensions, it's difficult to accurately estimate whether the cargo will be moving in a passenger plane or a cargo-only plane (called "freighters"). Acceptable dimensions vary depending on which type of plane your cargo is being loaded into. See below for cargo height, length, and width maximums for each type of plane.

Height

In general, you can follow these guidelines when considering maximum pallet height:

Length and Width

Maximum cargo dimensions for standard air freight are 2.44 x 3.15m (96 x 125 in). Longer/wider cargo can be transported but may need to be packed on special equipment.

Outsize cargo may require special charter services.

Providing accurate cargo dimensions in the quote request will allow Flexport to provide accurate freight rates.