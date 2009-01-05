Your cargo can be floor loaded or palletized. If your container is palletized, Amazon is less likely to turn your container away, and the warehouse will unload it faster than it would floor-loaded cargo. However, you won’t be able to fit as many cartons in the container because the pallets themselves take up space. If your cargo is fragile, it should be palletized to provide extra protection. FCL shipments will be palletized at origin. For more specifications, see Delivering FCL to Amazon: Palletization Requirements.

If you don’t want to palletize, you can floor load. Floor-loading means that the cartons are loose in the container without packaging or palletization. If you are floor loading your cargo, stack the cartons neatly in columns and maintain at least three inches between column stacks and container walls. For more specifications, see Delivering FCL to Amazon: Floor Load Specifications.

