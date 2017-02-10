Yes, but if you are planning on using wooden pallets or wooden packaging, make sure that they have been fumigated and stamped by your supplier. Wooden pallets and packaging need an IPCC (International Plant Protection Convention) stamp, preferably on at least two sides, to certify that they have undergone processing that eliminates insects harmful to the U.S. environment.

Any wood packaging material that does not have the required IPCC stamp or that is found to be infested with insects will be in violation of wood packaging material regulations put into place by APHIS (Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service), a division of USDA (United States Department of Agriculture). As of November 2017, CBP (Customs and Border Protection)’s penalties for violations will become stricter to motivate compliance, and the costs and charges associated with the violation will be pushed onto the responsible party.

What is ISPM 15?

ISPM 15 (International Standards for Phytosanitary Measures No. 15) is an International Phytosanitary Measure developed by the IPCC that addresses the need for wood pallets and packaging to be fumigated in order to prevent an infestation of foreign insects. See this explanatory document published by the IPCC for more information.

Are There Any Alternatives to Using Wood Packaging Material?

Yes, the products listed below are not regulated by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture):

Plywood or press board

Plastic pallets

Hardboard

Parallel strand lumber

Metal frames

Inflated dunnage

Masonite veneer

Note that if you’re shipping palletized cargo to Amazon**, Amazon will only accept wooden pallets. **