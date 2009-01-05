Back to Help Center
Help Center Article
What Should I Put as the Final Destination if I Have Been Assigned Multiple Fulfillment Centers?
If you have been assigned multiple Amazon fulfillment centers, enter the fulfillment center with the most cargo assigned to it as the destination location when you request a quote from Flexport.
What Should I Put as the Final Destination if I Have Been Assigned Multiple Fulfillment Centers?
If your shipment is going to multiple Amazon fulfillment centers, use the fulfillment center with the most cartons assigned to it as the destination address.
You will need to provide the other fulfillment center addresses in a message, along with the other FBA IDs and the chosen final delivery method.