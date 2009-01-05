Skip to content
What Should I Do if I Have Multiple Suppliers?

How to indicate you have cargo from multiple suppliers in your shipment when you are requesting a quote from Flexport.

What Should I Do if I Have Multiple Suppliers?

If you have multiple suppliers, enter the supplier who is supplying the largest amount of freight volume as the Origin Location in the quote request. Then, in a message, list the other suppliers, their contact information, and how much freight is coming from each supplier.

