Amazon EU Delivery: Setting up UPS

Step-by-step instructions for how to set up UPS in Amazon Seller Central when you're shipping to an Amazon FBA warehouse in Amazon Seller Central.

Select SPD and UPS in your Seller Central account located under Section 2: Delivery Service

markdown image
 

Complete Section 3. Shipment Packing:

  • Select “Multiple boxes” from the dropdown menu.

 

markdown image
 

  • Select “Use web form.” Complete the form, including the box weight (box dimensions are optional). 
  • Click Confirm.

 

markdown image
 

Click Accept Charges under Section 4: Shipping Charges.

markdown image
 

Click Print Box Labels under Section 5: Shipping Labels. Download the box labels and send them to your supplier so they can label them at origin. 

markdown image
 

Flexport will pick up your labeled cartons from the air/ocean port and hand them to a local parcel delivery driver.

markdown image
 

Back to: Selecting Your Final Amazon Delivery Method (EU)

Next: Sending a Quote Request to Flexport (US/Canada and EU)

