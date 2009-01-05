Select SPD and UPS in your Seller Central account located under Section 2: Delivery Service.

Complete Section 3. Shipment Packing:

Select “Multiple boxes” from the dropdown menu.

Select “Use web form.” Complete the form, including the box weight (box dimensions are optional).

Click Confirm .

Click Accept Charges under Section 4: Shipping Charges.

Click Print Box Labels under Section 5: Shipping Labels. Download the box labels and send them to your supplier so they can label them at origin.

Flexport will pick up your labeled cartons from the air/ocean port and hand them to a local parcel delivery driver.

