Amazon EU Delivery: Setting up Flexport LTL and FTL

Step-by-step instructions for how to select Flexport LTL and Flexport FTL in Amazon Seller Central when shipping to an Amazon FBA warehouse in the EU.

For Flexport LTL and Flexport FTL, Flexport will organize final delivery to Amazon. 

Select LTL (for both Flexport LTL and Flexport FTL):

markdown image
 

Complete Section 3. Shipment Packing:

  • Select “Multiple boxes” from the dropdown menu.

 

markdown image
 

  • Select “Use web form" and complete the form.
  • Click Confirm.

 

markdown image
 

Download the box labels and send them to your supplier so they can label them at origin.

markdown image
 

STOP HERE. We will complete the shipment page after the shipment arrives at the warehouse.

markdown image
 

Back to: Selecting Your Final Amazon Delivery Method (EU)

Next: Sending a Quote Request to Flexport (US/Canada and EU)

