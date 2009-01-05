To track shipments going to an Amazon FBA warehouse in the US, see Amazon US/Canada Delivery: Tracking Your Shipment.

UPS

UPS will pick up your UPS pre-labeled cartons from the airport or ocean port, and we will arrange for UPS to pick up the cartons from our warehouse. UPS does not pick up at the port.

We will notify you in the Flexport app when UPS has picked up the cartons.

Note: Once your shipment has been picked up by an Amazon-partnered carrier, Flexport will confirm delivery to Amazon. From pick-up Amazon is responsible for the handling and billing of your shipment.

Use the tracking system in Amazon Seller Central to track your FBA shipment ID. It may take 1-2 business days after UPS has picked up the cartons for the tracking system to update.

Flexport LTL and Flexport FTL

You will be able to track your shipment using the Flexport dashboard, and your dedicated operations team will keep you updated on your shipment.

