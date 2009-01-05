The ultimate consignee (the final recipient of the shipment) of U.S. imports must have a U.S. address and tax ID number, per Customs Directive 3550-079A.

If you have an EIN but your business is registered in a country other than the U.S., then you will need to name a U.S. business to act as the ultimate consignee of your shipment. The ultimate consignee will be the party who is receiving your goods at the final destination, such as a warehouse or your end customer.

If you are importing into the U.S. as a Foreign Importer of Record (you do not have a U.S. entity or presence) and you have a CAIN, then you will need to name a U.S. business to act as the ultimate consignee of your shipment. The ultimate consignee will be the party who is receiving your goods at the final destination, such as a warehouse or your end customer.