Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Back to Help Center

Help Center Article

Why Does a U.S. Business Need to Act as Ultimate Consignee for a Foreign Importer?

Tags: 

Foreign importers importing into the U.S. need a U.S. business to act as the Ultimate Consignee, even if you have an EIN or a CAIN.

Why Does a U.S. Business Need to Act as Ultimate Consignee for a Foreign Importer?

The ultimate consignee (the final recipient of the shipment) of U.S. imports must have a U.S. address and tax ID number, per Customs Directive 3550-079A.

If you have an EIN but your business is registered in a country other than the U.S., then you will need to name a U.S. business to act as the ultimate consignee of your shipment. The ultimate consignee will be the party who is receiving your goods at the final destination, such as a warehouse or your end customer. 

If you are importing into the U.S. as a Foreign Importer of Record (you do not have a U.S. entity or presence) and you have a CAIN, then you will need to name a U.S. business to act as the ultimate consignee of your shipment. The ultimate consignee will be the party who is receiving your goods at the final destination, such as a warehouse or your end customer.

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

More from Flexport

  • help center basic image

    Help Center Article

    Why Should You Ship Under FCA Incoterms®?

  • help center basic image

    Help Center Article

    A Quick Guide to Incoterms®

  • help center basic image

    Help Center Article

    Should I Ship via Freight or Parcel?