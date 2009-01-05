No, you do not need an EIN (Employer Identification Number) to import into the U.S. If you are importing to the U.S. as a foreign importer of record (you do not have a U.S. entity or presence) and you do not have an EIN, Flexport can apply for a CAIN (Customs Assigned Importer Number) on your behalf. A CAIN is assigned to importers who don’t have an EIN. If importing into the U.S. with a CAIN, a U.S. business will need to be named as an ultimate consignee.