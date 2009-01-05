A container can support a limited amount of weight.

Trucking and rail weight restrictions at destination should be considered when the container is loaded at origin. Note that weight limits for ocean and rail are higher than for over the road.

Trucking Weight Restrictions

Truckers will charge an overweight fee if the container exceeds a certain weight limit, and will require the trucker to arrange an overweight permit.

Weight restrictions vary by carrier and state, but generally a TEU (20’ container) above 36,000 lbs and a FEU (40’ container) above 44,000 lbs requires a tri-axle chassis. Truckers will charge a fee for a tri-axle chassis, possibly in addition to the chassis fee.

Rail Weight Restrictions

Rail companies and rail lines have varying overweight restrictions, but generally rail carriers will accept a maximum of 40,000 lbs per TEU.

Note: Weight limits include the tare (the weight of the empty container). See the table below for the general weights of empty containers.

Amazon Weight Restrictions

If your shipment is going to an Amazon FBA warehouse, see Amazon’s shipping and routing requirements.

Cartons should not weigh more than 50 lbs unless they contain one single product that weighs more than 50 lbs.