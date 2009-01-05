Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Back to Help Center

Help Center Article

How Can I Prevent Customs Exams?

Tags: 

Customs exams are random, but there are ways to minimize the risk of a customs exam.

How Can I Prevent Customs Exams?

There’s nothing you can do to guarantee that your shipment won’t be pulled for an X-ray, Tail Gate, or Intensive exam, because U.S. Customs selects shipments at random.

However, it is possible to minimize the risk of a Customs exam by:

  • Shipping FCL instead of LCL. LCL shipments are more likely to be flagged for X-ray exams than FCL shipments. 
  • If you’re shipping LCL, choose Flexport’s in-house LCL service. Flexport LCL is selective about what goods are consolidated into an LCL shipment, so if you’re shipping with Flexport LCL, you’ll see a lower rate of inspection and delay. 
  • Participating in CTPAT.

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

More from Flexport

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    External Transit (T1)

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Deferment Fee

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Deferment or Postponed VAT Accounting