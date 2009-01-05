Back to Help Center
How Can I Prevent Customs Exams?
Customs exams are random, but there are ways to minimize the risk of a customs exam.
There’s nothing you can do to guarantee that your shipment won’t be pulled for an X-ray, Tail Gate, or Intensive exam, because U.S. Customs selects shipments at random.
However, it is possible to minimize the risk of a Customs exam by:
- Shipping FCL instead of LCL. LCL shipments are more likely to be flagged for X-ray exams than FCL shipments.
- If you’re shipping LCL, choose Flexport’s in-house LCL service. Flexport LCL is selective about what goods are consolidated into an LCL shipment, so if you’re shipping with Flexport LCL, you’ll see a lower rate of inspection and delay.
- Participating in CTPAT.