Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Back to Help Center

Help Center Article

Should I Ship via Freight or Parcel?

Tags: 

The difference between freight and parcel is the total weight of your shipment.

Should I Ship via Freight or Parcel?

Flexport defines freight as any shipment greater than 200 kg in total weight. Anything less than that is better served shipping via a common express carrier like UPS or FedEx.

If your shipment is greater than 200 kg, then you’ll need to consider whether to ship your freight via FCL (full container load), LCL (less than container load), or air.

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

More from Flexport

  • help center basic image

    Help Center Article

    Why Should You Ship Under FCA Incoterms®?

  • help center basic image

    Help Center Article

    A Quick Guide to Incoterms®

  • help center basic image

    Help Center Article

    Tips for Shipping During Peak Season