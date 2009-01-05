Back to Help Center
Should I Ship via Freight or Parcel?
The difference between freight and parcel is the total weight of your shipment.
Flexport defines freight as any shipment greater than 200 kg in total weight. Anything less than that is better served shipping via a common express carrier like UPS or FedEx.
If your shipment is greater than 200 kg, then you’ll need to consider whether to ship your freight via FCL (full container load), LCL (less than container load), or air.