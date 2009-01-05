Back to Help Center
Blank Packing List Template
Use this packing list template to make sure your supplier has provided all the information needed to clear a shipment through Customs.
Our customs team needs a complete and accurate packing list in order to clear your shipment for import.
We have provided a blank packing list template below to give to your manufacturer if they are unsure of what information needs to be provided in the packing list.
We also have a blank commercial invoice template if needed.
The blank packing list template is available below in three forms: