Blank Packing List Template

Use this packing list template to make sure your supplier has provided all the information needed to clear a shipment through Customs.

Blank Packing List Template

Our customs team needs a complete and accurate packing list in order to clear your shipment for import. 

We have provided a blank packing list template below to give to your manufacturer if they are unsure of what information needs to be provided in the packing list.

We also have a blank commercial invoice template if needed. 

The blank packing list template is available below in three forms: 

