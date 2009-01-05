Skip to content
Flexport only provides quotes with known costs, so the additional costs a shipment might incur won't be included in the quote.

Flexport’s quotes are estimates of the foreseeable costs of a shipment based on the information submitted in a quote request. Shipment costs unknown at the time of quoting won’t be listed on the quote, but they will be listed on the invoice.

Charges that won’t be on the quote but will be on the Flexport invoice

Charges that won’t be on the quote but may be on the invoice, depending on the circumstances at destination:

The more information you include in the quote request, the closer your quote will be to the final invoice. Note that in some cases, the final invoice may be higher than the quote.

If you’re shipping to Amazon FBA and using an Amazon-partnered carrier as your final delivery method, Amazon will bill you directly for trucking charges. The cost will not be included on the Flexport quote or invoice.

