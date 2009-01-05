What is the GSP?

The GSP (Generalised Scheme of Preferences) is a program offering preferential duty rates on preferred products imported into the EU from developing countries. The program supports the economic growth of these developing countries and keeps EU businesses competitive.

The GSP includes three different schemes: Standard GSP, GSP+, and EBA (Everything But Arms). Each scheme targets a different category of developing country.

Which countries are GSP-eligible?

Countries eligible for Standard GSP

Countries eligible for GSP+

Countries eligible for EBA

What is the REX?

The REX (Registered Exporter system) is the origin certification system for GSP countries. The REX was first implemented on January 1st, 2017 and is progressively replacing the previous origin certification system. The REX is based on self-certification by economic operators, unlike the previous system which required government-issued certificates of origin. See the European Commission’s website for more information.