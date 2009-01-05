Skip to content
Help Center Article

Sample Commercial Invoice

A commercial invoice should include a number of required elements. This annotated example shows a perfect, complete commercial invoice.

In order to clear your shipment quickly and efficiently, our customs team needs a complete and accurate commercial invoice

Here's an example of a complete commercial invoice, with required elements circled (there's a legend at the bottom explaining each requirement):

If you'd like to share this example with your supplier, click here to download a copy.

