Back to Help Center
Help Center Article
Sample Commercial Invoice
A commercial invoice should include a number of required elements. This annotated example shows a perfect, complete commercial invoice.
Sample Commercial Invoice
In order to clear your shipment quickly and efficiently, our customs team needs a complete and accurate commercial invoice.
Here's an example of a complete commercial invoice, with required elements circled (there's a legend at the bottom explaining each requirement):
If you'd like to share this example with your supplier, click here to download a copy.